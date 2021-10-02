Bruce Arians tells Bucs: For 98% of you, this is just the next game

Getty Images

Sunday night’s Buccaneers-Patriots game is one of the most-anticipated regular-season games in NFL history. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians is telling his players that most of them shouldn’t view it that way.

Although Arians obviously recognizes the significance of Tom Brady‘s return to New England, Arians told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he told the rest of his players that for them, it’s just another game and an opportunity to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Rams.

“I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game,” Arians texted Paolantonio. “We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually.”

Arians is right; this is a significant moment in Brady’s career, but for the Buccaneers it’s just Week Four on the schedule. And there’s no reason that they should put more pressure on themselves.