Bruce Arians tells Bucs: For 98% of you, this is just the next game

Sunday night’s Buccaneers-Patriots game is one of the most-anticipated regular-season games in NFL history. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians is telling his players that most of them shouldn’t view it that way.

Although Arians obviously recognizes the significance of Tom Brady‘s return to New England, Arians told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he told the rest of his players that for them, it’s just another game and an opportunity to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Rams.

“I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game,” Arians texted Paolantonio. “We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually.”

Arians is right; this is a significant moment in Brady’s career, but for the Buccaneers it’s just Week Four on the schedule. And there’s no reason that they should put more pressure on themselves.

  3. Over and over we’re told it’s a business, just like anyone else changing jobs for a better paycheck or opportunity, then a game like this comes along and it’s a revenge game! Maybe, maybe not… granted it’s not the same as Carolina playing the Jets. But really, does anyone think the Bucs wouldn’t beat the Patriots without Brady this year? Bench Brady after the first series and the Bucs still win.

  4. If you think about it, all this coverage is crazy. The Patriots need to win this game in order to improve on last season, but with a rookie QB. A QB who never had the luxury of watching and
    learning from the bench a veteran QB.

    The Bucs need this game because they lost last weekend.

    And at the end of the day when Brady goes into the HOF, no one will talk more highly of Brady than BB. And Tom will do the same for BB.

  6. SB Champs playing an irrelevant franchise with no hope of a meaningful playoff run for at least another decade.

  8. Watch Goodell carefully here. If he does it in a SB, he will do it anywhere. If it’s close in the second half, expect shenanigans in favor of Brady.

    That story makes them a lot of money. And you know the owners’ jealousy of BB drafting and developing Brady, has driven them up the wall for 20 years.

    Now, it’s their chance to exact revenge and Goodell surely accomodates when calls are made into his office.

