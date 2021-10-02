Buccaneers rule out Jason Pierre-Paul

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will not play on Sunday Night Football.

The Bucs announced today that Pierre-Paul has been ruled out and did not make the trip to New England. He had previously been listed as questionable.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has also been listed as questionable for Sunday night with an abdominal injury.

With cornerback a position where the Bucs are having trouble keeping people healthy, Pierre Desir has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.