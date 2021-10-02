Cardinals activate Dennis Gardeck from IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated linebacker Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve Saturday.

Gardeck tore his ACL late last season and was working his way back when he injured his hand in August. He had seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 94 defensive snaps last season and the Cardinals will welcome him back as another option off the edge with Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.

Gardeck originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 out of Sioux Falls. He played 44 games the past three seasons with Arizona.

The Cardinals also announced they elevated safety Chris Banjo and offensive lineman Eric Smith to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.