Colts place Quenton Nelson on injured reserve

The early-season struggles of the Colts continue.

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has landed on injured reserve. The team announced the move on Saturday.

He’ll be required to miss at least three games. Nelson already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Miami, with ankle and knee injuries.

The Colts also elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

With quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) questionable, Hundley becomes an option in the event Wentz has to exit. At a minimum, he’d be the backup to Jacob Eason, if Wentz can’t continue — or if for some reason he doesn’t start.