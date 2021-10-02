Cowboys activate Malik Turner from IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated receiver Malik Turner from injured reserve Saturday.

Turner went on injured reserve with a foot injury to start the season and missed the minimum three games. He returned to practice earlier this week.

Turner played two offensive snaps and 92 on special teams in six games last season, his first with the Cowboys. He re-signed with the team in March.

Turner spent his first two seasons with the Seahawks.

The Cowboys also announced they activated defensive tackles Austin Faoliu and Justin Hamilton from the practice squad as standard elevations. They activated running back Nick Ralston and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Dallas now has 51 on its active roster, plus the four elevations for Sunday’s game against Carolina.