Despite raspy voice on Thursday, Tom Brady reportedly is “fine”

Getty Images

Tom Brady looked bad and sounded worse on Thursday. Take heart, Tampa Bay fans, Brady reportedly is OK.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Brady is “fine.”

Whether that’s a true and accurate “fine” or “fine” in the sense of the “this is fine” meme isn’t clear. Presumably, it’s the former.

Brady sounded awful during his weekly press conference, so bad that it was a little surprising that he even did it. Of course, if he hadn’t, the Bucs would have had an even bigger issue on their hands — especially since he’s not listed on the injury report as having any type of illness. (Then again, he wasn’t listed on the injury report once in 2020, even though he played the full season with a torn MCL in his knee.)

Some have scoffed at the concern arising from Brady’s faltering voice. Given that the quarterback uses, you know, his voice during the game to call plays in the huddle and to make calls at the line of scrimmage, it’s fairly important for the quarterback to have his voice.

Besides, haven’t we all been there at some point? Voice starts to go and, within a day or two, it’s gone?

Fortunately, that looks like it won’t be the case for Brady. Hot tea, lemon, rose hips and bioflavonoids. Whatever it was, he reportedly is good to go. Or, more accurate, he’s fine.

This is fine.