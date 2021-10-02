Jimmie Ward not fined for hit on Davante Adams

Getty Images

San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward wasn’t penalized on the field for the brutal hit he delivered to Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Sunday night. Ward wasn’t penalized off the field, either.

The NFL confirmed today that it did not fine Ward for the hit.

That comes as a major surprise, given how much the play looked like the kind of hit the league is trying to eliminate from the sport. Adams was a defenseless receiver at the time Ward hit him in the head, and Adams stayed down for a few minutes before he was able to get back up.

Adams missed only one play before returning to the game, which was the subject of its own scrutiny. The league says all concussion protocols were followed.