John Ross set to debut for Giants on Sunday

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver John Ross is set to play his first game with the team tomorrow in New Orleans.

Ross is being elevated to the active roster and is expected to play Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The Giants are short on receivers with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both ruled out. So they hope Ross can make a difference.

The ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Ross played four years with the Bengals and never lived up to the team’s pre-draft expectations. He also never managed to stay healthy, playing in just 27 of a possible 64 games over four years in Cincinnati. He started this season on injured reserve for the Giants, but now he’s ready to see if he can make a bigger impact in the second phase of his career.