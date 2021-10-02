NBC, YouTube TV finalize a deal

Getty Images

Relax, YouTube TV customers who were getting nervous about the prospect of Sunday Night Football and other NBC offerings exiting the platform. NBC and YouTube TV have worked out a new deal.

“We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTube TV and can continue to offer our full network portfolio, without interruption,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement. “YouTube is a valued partner and we never want to involve our fans in a dispute, but we felt obligated to let them know what was at stake. We thank our viewers for their loyalty and promise to continue bringing them the networks and programs they love.”

The agreement follows the short-term deal reached on Thursday night.

As the migration from cable and satellite continues, streaming services like YouTube TV provide the traditional cable/satellite selection on a platform that can be taken anywhere. It’s easy, it’s flexible, and it’s affordable.

Most importantly, YouTube TV will continue to have all NBC programming. Including the biggest regular-season game in years, if not ever. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Football Night in America.