Rodgers, Roethlisberger both may surpass Dan Marino Sunday on NFL career passing lists

Getty Images

When Dan Marino retired from the Dolphins, he owned the NFL career records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. As NFL rules and strategies have caused passing numbers to dwarf those of the past, and Marino is no longer a record holder. And on Sunday, two different quarterbacks may pass Marino in the same game.

With the Packers playing the Steelers on Sunday, Aaron is likely to surpass Marino for passing touchdowns, while Roethlisberger is likely to surpass Marino for passing yards.

Marino is currently sixth all time in both passing yards, with 61,361, and passing touchdowns, with 420.

Roethlisberger has 61,149 career passing yards, so if he throws for 213 yards on Sunday, he’ll move ahead of Marino and into sixth place all time for yards.

Rodgers has 418 career passing touchdowns, so if he throws three touchdown passes on Sunday, he’ll move ahead of Marino and into sixth place all time for touchdowns.

Rodgers is No. 10 on the career yardage list, while Roethlisberger is No. 8 on the career touchdowns list.