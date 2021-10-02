Will Bill Belichick dust off his Super Bowl XXV, XXXVI game plans?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 2, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT
Two of the greatest defensive game plans in NFL history have come from Bill Belichick. To have a chance to win on Sunday night, he may have to dust it off.

In Super Bowl XXV, Belichick served as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He persuaded a reluctant group of defensive players, led by Lawrence Taylor, to buy in to a strategy that invited ample running by the K-Gun offense. Belichick told them that if Thurman Thomas gains 100 or more yards, the Giants will win. He did, and they did.

In Super Bowl XXXVI, Belichick dropped extra men into coverage, in order to neutralize the high-octane St. Louis passing game. He dared coach Mike Martz to run the ball with Marshall Faulk. Martz didn’t. New England stunned the Rams.

So on Sunday night, will Belichick use six, seven, or even eight defensive back against Tom Brady? The Bucs don’t run the ball very well, so force them to do it. It’s Belichick’s time-honored strategy. Take away what the opposing offense does best.

The Pats would have to complement a slow-it-down approach on defense with a clock-grinding offensive game plan. Limit the possessions. Keep Brady on the sidelines. Put together long, sustained drives.

Even then, the Patriots may need to hope for a Norwoodesque wide right or a Vinatierian down-the-middle three-pointer to seal the deal. But the home team’s best approach will be to try to keep it close. As in Super Bowl XXV and XXXVI, keeping it close will mean keeping the opposing quarterback from carving up the defense.

8 responses to “Will Bill Belichick dust off his Super Bowl XXV, XXXVI game plans?

  1. Would make sense. You just know Brady wants to throw a ton for that ego.

    Set the trap.

  3. So you’re saying Brady may have to be the leading rusher for the Bucs? Or will Playoff Lenny have to reappear? Too bad Gio Bernard got hurt last week.

  4. Brady has been in this league so long it’s doubtful there is a defensive look he hasn’t seen already. You aren’t going to win a game by confusing Tom Brady.

  5. The one thing that everyone always talks about is was it Bill or Tom. It was absolutely both. If Bill had called the timeout against Seattle or hadn’t come up with those defensive game plans against the Rams twice they lose all three. If Tom wasn’t so clutch against Atlanta and other times in all the Super Bowls they lose. Bill kept the cap right so they could have a 20 year run. Tom took less so they could have a 20 year run. It was both together.

  6. He will, and the Patriots will win. Honestly, it’s a mismatch. The Saints showed what their problem is. They aren’t great against the run. However, Tampa has a terrible run offense in the best of times this year. Tampa’s pass defense is also playing more like 2019 when they stunk until the last month or so of the season. On the other hand, the Patriot pass defense is excellent, and they’re going to give Brady fits since the opposing coach is going to be inside of his head.

  8. Yeah cuz the pats passing offense is the second coming of the chargers of the 80s.

