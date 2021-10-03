Alvin Kamara goes without a target for first time in NFL career

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a couple of firsts in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Kamara set a career-high by running the ball 26 times in the 27-21 overtime loss and he set another personal record by going untargeted with a pass for the first time in his NFL career. Kamara had one other game without a catch during the 2020 season, but he did have a pass thrown his way in that contest.

Kamara produced 120 yards on those 26 carries, but failing to try to take advantage of his receiving skills will likely be the subject of scrutiny as the Saints move forward from this game.

While Jameis Winston never looked Kamara’s way, he did complete 17-of-23 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson. Taysom Hill also threw three passes, including one that turned into the lone Saints turnover of the game when James Bradberry picked off a deep ball intended for Deonte Harris.