Amari Cooper’s 35-yard touchdown catch puts Cowboys back on top, 20-14

Amari Cooper briefly left Sunday’s game in the first half with a right hamstring injury. He didn’t stay out long, and he appears just fine in the second half.

Cooper caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 10:49 remaining in the third quarter as the Cowboys regained the lead 20-14 over the Panthers.

Cooper now has three catches for 69 yards.

C.J. Henderson, who recently joined the Panthers in a trade from the Jaguars, ended up in single coverage with Cooper, who used a double move to get a step on the corner. It was a perfect throw and a great catch with Cooper getting both feet down and getting the ball across the goal line.

Prescott is 9-of-16 for 138 yards against the league’s No. 1 defense.