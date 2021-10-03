Antonio Brown brings an intriguing dynamic to Bucs-Pats

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has won plenty of games in New England. Antonio Brown has won none.

Three times in his tenure with the Steelers, Brown played at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won each time. And during Brown’s blink-and-you-missed-it tenure with New England, he never actually played a home game.

Tonight, he’s a visitor for the first time as a Buccaneer, as is Tom Brady. Given the connection that Brown and Brady made in their one game together with the Patriots and the abrupt and sudden nature of the team’s decision to cut Brown, Brown may be looking for a little revenge — and Brady may be looking to facilitate it. Especially since Brady wasn’t happy about the decision to cut Brown.

Really, for all the love and positivity that will be flowing from the Patriots organization to Brady, they’ll have no such feelings for Brown, who failed to disclose a threatened sexual assault lawsuit before the Patriots signed him and who then took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft after being released.

In two prior regular-season visits to Gillette Stadium, Brown scored a touchdown in each game. Brady surely will be looking to give him another one tonight, especially with Rob Gronkowski not playing.