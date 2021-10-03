Baker Mayfield says he needs to pick it up after “piss-poor performance”

Getty Images

The Browns won on Sunday with their defense dominating on the road in a 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

But if you just heard quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s comments, you might not think that’s the case.

Mayfield did not play well on Sunday, misfiring on several throws to finish 15-of-33 for 155 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

While Mayfield is dealing with a left shoulder injury, he said it had no effect on his play. Instead, Mayfield simply noted that he has to be better.

“I have to pick it up,” Mayfield said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, “because if I think that piss-poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not.”

Mayfield said that some of the throws he missed were due to his inability to get in a rhythm. But one glaring misfire was late in the fourth quarter when Mayfield didn’t hit a wide-open Odell Beckham Jr. running down the right sideline.

“That’s the type of dagger that you need to have on offense to put it away, kind of like last week with Harrison Bryant’s far cross and it sailed over him,” Mayfield said. “Those are the things I’m not real happy with myself about, but our defense is playing well enough right now to save me from that. I’ve got to be better. It’s just flat out simple and there’s not much else I can say.”

Mayfield added he’s was grateful for the defense, which limited the Vikings to 255 yards and didn’t surrender a point after Minnesota’s first drive.

“Good enough for us to win when I’m playing quarterback like that,” Mayfield said.

As poorly as Mayfield played, the Browns are still 3-1 and off to a solid start in the AFC North. They’ll face another road test against the Chargers in Week Five.