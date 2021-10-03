Bears’ first drive yields more points, more yards than all game last week

Getty Images

The Bears’ offense was dreadful last week against the Browns. This week it looks very different.

Chicago received the opening kickoff for a touchback and then proceeded to march 75 yards down the field for an opening touchdown to take a 7-0 lead against the Lions.

Last week, the Bears gained just 47 total yards in a 26-6 loss to the Browns.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looked much better than last week, completing all three of his passes and having plenty of time to pass.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has declined to say who will call plays, but it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that he has given up play calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. The Bears’ offense looks like it has been rejuvenated.