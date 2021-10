Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has exited today’s game after suffering a groin injury.

Hicks left the game early and was out without explanation for most of the first half. The Bears didn’t update his status until the start of the second half.

The 31-year-old Hicks is in the final year of his contract and had been hoping for an extension before the season.

The Bears lead the Lions 14-0 in the third quarter.