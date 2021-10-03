Bills hold Texans to 109 yards, force five turnovers in 40-0 rout

Getty Images

For the first time all season, the Texans looked like the team many expected them to look like. They ran into a buzzsaw in Buffalo.

The Bills were so dominate that Mitchell Trubisky replaced Josh Allen early enough in the fourth quarter to lead them on a scoring drive. Trubisky, the former first-round choice of the Bears, scored on a 4-yard run with 3:36 remaining.

The Bills had all kinds of fun in the rain, whipping Houston 40-0.

Since a season-opening loss to the Steelers, the Bills have scored three opponents 118-21.

Houston was no match.

The Texans had 12 possessions. They crossed midfield four times, including twice when the defense set them up in Buffalo territory. They had 42 plays for 109 yards, including 61 passing, and six first downs and went 1-for-9 on third down.

Jaquan Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds, Micah Hyde and Tyler Matakevich had interceptions of Mills, who was 11-of-21 for 87 yards. Cam Lewis forced a fumble of Jordan Akins as the Texans turned it over five times.

Allen was 20-of-29 for 248 yards and two touchdowns after his first attempt was picked off by Lonnie Johnson and nearly returned for a pick-six. The Bills, though, stopped the Texans on fourth down when Jerry Hughes tipped Mills’ pass.

Believe it or not, it could have been worse. The Bills settled for Tyler Bass field goals of 33, 26, 21, and 28 yards.