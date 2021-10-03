Bills hold Texans to 8 yards in first half, including minus-23 passing, to lead 16-0

Getty Images

On a rainy day in Buffalo, it hasn’t always been pretty for the Bills. But it’s been flat out ugly for the Texans.

Houston totaled 8 yards, including minus-23 net passing yards, with one first down in the first half. It is the fewest yards in the first half of a game in Texans’ history. They were 0-for-6 on third down.

The Bills lead 16-0 at halftime.

The Texans had a chance to take an early lead after the Bills’ first play of the day — a Josh Allen pass intended for Stefon Diggs — ended in a Lonnie Johnson Jr. interception. Johnson returned the pick 32 yards on the Bills 13.

Houston reached the Buffalo 6 and decided to go for it on fourth-and-three. Davis Mills had David Johnson in the flat for a first down if not a touchdown, but Jerry Hughes got a finger on it to change the direction of the ball.

The Texans’ other possessions of the first half were three three-and-outs and two interceptions as well as a run on one play before the half. Mills is 1-for-7 for 3 yards and two interceptions, a 0.0 passer rating. He has taken three sacks for 26 yards.

Dawson Knox has the Bills’ only touchdown, catching a 25-yard pass from Allen, as the Bills had three red zone possessions end in Tyler Bass field goals of 33, 26 and 21 yards.

Allen is 11-of-18 for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also has run for 24 yards on three carries.