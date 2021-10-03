Cardinals lead Rams 34-13 after James Conner’s second touchdown

Getty Images

The Cardinals have entered blowout territory against the Rams.

After Los Angeles kicker Matt Gay missed a 46-yard field goal wide right, the Cardinals marched down the field to score a touchdown for a 34-13 lead late in the third quarter.

Arizona has punted on two possessions, but otherwise has scored at least three points on their remaining six drives.

Late in the third quarter, Conner put the Cardinals back on the board with his second 1-yard touchdown of the game. He has 36 yards on 14 caries with the two scores.

Kyler Murray is 24-of-32 passing for 268 yards with two touchdowns. He also has 42 yards rushing on five carries.

Entering Sunday, the Rams were 8-0 against the Cardinals under Sean McVay. But that win streak looks like it will be over soon.