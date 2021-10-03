Cardinals stay undefeated with 37-20 victory over Rams

Getty Images

Through the first three weeks of the season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looked like two of the league’s top MVP candidates.

But facing one another for the first time this season on Sunday, Murray was the only one who kept that form.

Arizona dominated Los Angeles on Sunday, snapping an eight-game losing streak to their division rival with a 37-20 win.

A pair of early Rams turnovers gave the Cardinals ample opportunity to build a lead and they took full advantage of it. Cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted his third pass in the last two games during the first quarter, which led to Murray’s 41-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-3. Then running back Sony Michel‘s fumble deep in L.A. territory led to James Conner‘s first of two 1-yard scores.

That gave Arizona a 21-10 lead and the Rams never made it close.

Murray finished the game 24-of-32 passing for 268 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had six carries for 39 yards, one of which was an 18-yard scamper for a first down on third-and-16.

While Conner had 50 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Edmonds led the team with 120 yards rushing on 12 carries. He broke a 54-yard run in the second half.

The Rams’ passing game, which had looked crisp in the season’s first three weeks, was largely out of sync. Stafford finished 26-of-41for 280 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Cooper Kupp had just five catches on 13 targets, netting 64 yards. Van Jefferson caught six passes for 90 yards. And Robert Woods caught four passes for 48 yards, including a 14-yard cosmetic touchdown from Stafford with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Woods caught the pass in the end zone and fired the ball away in ostensible disgust, with the game essentially over.

The Cardinals will try to stay undefeated next week with another divisional matchup against the 49ers.

At 3-1, the Rams will have to flush the loss quickly. They take on the Seahawks on Thursday night.