Cardinals up 21-10 after Sony Michel’s fumble leads to touchdown

The Rams do not typically commit turnovers, entering Week Four with only two.

But they’ve doubled that number early in Sunday’s game and the Cardinals have taken full advantage.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the season, leading to an Arizona touchdown. And though Stafford came back to throw a 14-yard touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson, the Cardinals have scored 14 straight to build a 21-10 lead.

Following tight end Maxx Williams’ 14-yard touchdown reception, edge rusher Markus Golden forced a fumble on the first play of Los Angeles’ ensuing drive. He knocked the ball out of running back Sony Michel’s hands and safety Budda Baker recovered it. It was Michel’s third carry of the game. Darrell Henderson is back and has rushed for 55 yards on six carries.

With the ball deep in L.A. territory, quarterback Kyler Murray erased third-and-16 with an 18-yard run to the 9-yard line. A couple of plays later, running back James Conner took in a 1-yard touchdown.

There is an injury concern with cornerback Byron Murphy, who had to leave the game with a ribs injury. But he’s returned to the contest after he was announced as questionable.