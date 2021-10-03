Carlton Davis active for Buccaneers, N’Keal Harry active for Patriots

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ situation in the secondary is tenuous, with Richard Sherman reportedly expected to start against the Patriots on Sunday night. But the team will have at least one of its starting corners active for Tom Brady’s homecoming.

Carlton Davis is active after he was added to the injury report as questionable with an abdomen/rib injury. Davis has been on and off the report all season, though he’s played nearly all of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps. He has an interception and four passes defensed in 2021.

Cornerback Jamel Dean is inactive with a knee injury and Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve with an elbow injury. In addition to Davis and Sherman, the Bucs have Ross Cockrell, Dee Delaney, Pierre Desir, and Rashard Robinson available at cornerback.

The Buccaneers had previously announced Dean, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), running back Giovani Bernard (knee), and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) would be out for Sunday. Receiver Jaelon Darden, quarterback Kyle Trask, and guard Nick Leverett are also inactive.

For the Patriots, receiver N’Keal Harry is active for the first time this season. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was questionable with a knee injury, is also active.

But fellow offensive tackle Trent Brown is out for the third consecutive game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, tight end Devin Asiasi, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, cornerback Joejuan Williams, and cornerback Shaun Wade are also inactive for New England.