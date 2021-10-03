Chiefs beat Eagles in Andy Reid’s return to Philadelphia

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ offense looked more like it’s supposed to look today in Philadelphia.

After a disappointing 1-2 start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business today, beating the Eagles 42-30 to improve their record to 2-2 on the season. It was a homecoming of sorts for Andy Reid, who had his 100th win as Chiefs head coach in a place where he earned more than 100 wins as Eagles head coach.

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, three of which went to Tyreek Hill, who was outstanding today. The Chiefs have struggled in some phases this season, but there’s never been any doubt that they can pass the ball.

The Eagles were competitive, with Jalen Hurts topping 300 passing yards, but in the end their defense just couldn’t keep Mahomes and Hill in check.

At 1-3 and with a tough schedule ahead, it’s hard to believe the Eagles are going to be contenders this year. But the Chiefs, despite their shaky start, showed today that they’re going to be a dangerous opponent for anyone they face.