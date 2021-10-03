Colts beat Dolphins 27-17 for first win of the season

Getty Images

The Colts are in the win column.

It wasn’t the prettiest victory, but Indianapolis did enough to beat Miami 27-10 on Sunday.

The Dolphins got on the board first after a muffed punt put them in scoring position, with Jason Sanders hitting a 38-yard field goal. But then the Colts scored 20 straight points, with running back Jonathan Taylor opening the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox then caught his first of two touchdowns, making the score 14-3 in the third quarter. And a pair of Rodrigo Blankenship field goals gave Indianapolis a 20-3 advantage.

Miami started to storm back in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting to move the ball well for the second week in a row late in the game. Tight end Mike Gesicki caught a 1-yard touchdown to cap a drive early in the period that took just 2:37 off the clock. But the Miami defense couldn’t hold, surrendering a second touchdown to Alie-Cox.

DeVante Parker caught a 3-yard touchdown with 4:24 left, capping a quick six-play, 75-yard drive. But the onside kick attempt failed, with Indianapolis recovering. The Colts never gave the ball back, with Marlon Mack running 10 yards to Miami’s 3-yard line for a first down with 1:45 left in the contest.

Taylor mainly paced the Colts’ offense, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Mack had 22 yards on 10 carries.

But still playing on two sprained ankles, quarterback Carson Wentz finished the game 24-of-32 passing for 228 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Now 1-3, the Colts play the Ravens next Monday night. The 1-3 Dolphins will be on the road to face the Buccaneers in Week Five.