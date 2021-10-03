Colts lead Dolphins 7-3 at halftime

Getty Images

There wasn’t much scoring between the Dolphins and Colts in the first half, but Indianapolis took advantage of an extra opportunity to take a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Neither club has been able to sustain drives, with Indianapolis going 1-of-6 on third down and Miami going 2-of-7.

The Dolphins scored first early on in the first quarter after Nyheim Hines muffed a punt in Colts territory. Though Miami had good field position, the club had to settle for a Jason Sanders 38-yard field goal.

Indianapolis’ touchdown came midway through the second quarter. Miami’s defense had gotten off the field, but an offside penalty on fourth-and-3 gave the Colts a first down to keep their drive alive. Indianapolis took advantage of the new opportunity, as Carson Wentz connected with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 29-yard pass to the Miami 23.

Then running back Jonathan Taylor took a handoff 23 yards to the left side for a touchdown to give Indianapolis the lead.

Wentz looks a little healthier than he did against the Titans, but is clearly still somewhat hobbled by his ankle sprains. The quarterback finished the first half 12-of-16 passing for 78 yards. Taylor has five carries for 37 yards with the TD.

For the Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett is 8-of-15 passing for 57 yards. Receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught all three of his targets for 33 yards.

Receiver Will Fuller had to exit the game with a hand injury and is questionable to return.