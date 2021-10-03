Cowboys hand Panthers their first loss, 36-28

Getty Images

The Cowboys led the Panthers, 36-14. They won 36-28.

The Panthers’ comeback attempt was thwarted with the Cowboys having a third-and-one at the Carolina 41 with two minutes remaining and Carolina out of timeouts. Dak Prescott gave the ball to Ezekiel Elliott who optioned it to Tony Pollard for a 5-yard gain. It allowed the Cowboys to end the game in victory formation.

The loss was the Panthers’ first of the season. The Cowboys now are 3-1, with a three-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to the Bucs.

The Panthers’ No. 1 defense didn’t get it done against the Cowboys, allowing Dallas to gain 433 yards, including 245 on the ground. Elliott had 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Pollard 10 carries for 67 yards.

Prescott completed 14 of 22 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, Cedrick Wilson and Blake Jarwin each had a touchdown catch.

Sam Darnold was 26-of-39 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for two scores. DJ Moore caught eight passes for 113 yards and two scores.

Trevon Diggs had the two interceptions for the Cowboys, giving him five for the season. He has at least one pick in each game this season. Randy Gregory made two sacks.