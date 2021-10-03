Dak Prescott: It’s easy to see Trevon Diggs is best cornerback in NFL

Getty Images

Trevon Diggs won NFC Defensive Player of the Month with an interception in each of the first three games. He had two more on Sunday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott called his teammate the best cornerback in the NFL.

“For sure,” Prescott said Sunday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Turn on the tape. Watch what he’s doing. Watch the guys that he’s following week in and week out, the (opponents’) best player.

“But, yes, it’s easy to see.”

Diggs’ five interceptions leads the NFL, and he now has eight in the first 16 games of his career. He is the second player in franchise history with an interception in each of the first four games of the season. Don Bishop accomplished the feat in 1961, the second season in franchise history.

The last Cowboys player to intercept a pass in four consecutive games was Dennis Thurman in 1985, and Diggs’ five interceptions are the most by a Cowboys cornerback in a season since Terence Newman had five in 2010.

“I feel like I’ve still got work to do,” Diggs said. “I haven’t reached what I wanted to reach and I haven’t accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. So I feel like I’ve still got work to do. Everything is great, but I still got to fight, still got to keep pushing, keep working, so that’s our main focus. But thank you, Dak.”

Diggs didn’t play the fourth quarter when the Panthers scored two touchdowns to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 36-28. The team announced after the game that Diggs had tightness after taking a cleat to his back in the first half.

The injury should not affect his availability for Sunday’s game against the Giants.