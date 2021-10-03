Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman inactive for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to running backs all season and that will remain the case in Week Four against the Seahawks.

Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the game because of a shoulder injury. Mitchell was listed as questionable on Friday.

Tight end George Kittle is active. He was questionable with a calf injury, but indications on Sunday morning were that he would play.

The 49ers have also scratched cornerback Josh Norman. Norman went to the hospital after a chest injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and was listed as doubtful on Friday.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams, offensive lineman Aaron Banks, and defensive lineman Zach Kerr are also inactive for the 49ers.

As expected, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is active for the Seahawks. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge, defensive end Benson Mayowa, cornerback John Reid, offensive lineman Brandon Shell, tackle Jamarco Jones, and defensive lineman L.J. Collier are inactive.