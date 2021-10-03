Giants close within 21-18 after long Saquon Barkley TD catch

Getty Images

The Giants have been looking for more big plays from running back Saquon Barkley on the ground, but they’ll make do with one through the air.

Barkley split out wide on the Giants’ first play after a Saints punt in the fourth quarter and Jones hit him in stride for a 54-yard touchdown. Jones ran for a two-point conversion and the Giants now trail the Saints 21-18 with just under seven minutes to play at the Superdome.

It looked like the game might get away from the Giants after the Saints sandwiched a pair of Taysom Hill touchdown runs around a Graham Gano field goal. A third touchdown came off the board due to a holding penalty and Hill threw an interception while trying for a deep ball on the next play.

The Giants will need another stop to give their offense a chance to finish off the comeback and get them their first win of the season.