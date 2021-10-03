Giants, Saints head to overtime

Getty Images

The Giants were down 11 points early in the fourth quarter after Taysom Hill‘s second touchdown run of the game, but they mounted a comeback that has forced the Saints into overtime.

Graham Gano hit a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left to play in regulation to tie the Saints at 21. The Saints had 23 seconds left after Deonte Harris returned the ball to the 22-yard-line, but an incompletion and a short run by Alvin Kamara ate up what was left of the time.

Daniel Jones hit Saquon Barkley for a 54-yard touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter to cut the Saints’ lead to three points. The next Saints possession saw them pick up a couple of first downs, but a delay of game penalty halted their momentum and set the stage for the Giants to tie it up.

Now we’ll see if they can finish the job in overtime.