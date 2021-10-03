Graham Gano’s run of made field goals ends at 37

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t have much to smile about over the first three weeks of the 2021 season, but they could count on kicker Graham Gano.

Gano made all five field goals he tried against Washington in Week Two and both kicks he attempted in a Week Three loss to Atlanta, which ran his streak of made field goals to 37 in a row heading into Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

It won’t be getting to 38. Gano missed a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday’s game to snap his run of success. The NFL’s longest streak of consecutive made field goals is 44 in a row and it was set by Adam Vinatieri with the Colts over the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Gano’s miss kept the game scoreless. The teams traded punts to start the game and the Saints saw Alvin Kamara get stopped short of a first down when they went for it on 4th-and-3 inside the Giants’ 30-yard-line.