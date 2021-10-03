Hollywood Brown makes spectacular 49-yard TD catch as Ravens lead 14-7

Getty Images

Marquise Brown made a spectacular diving reception in the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown. It has given the Ravens their first lead at 14-7.

Kareem Jackson was the closest defender, and he wasn’t close as Brown just ran through the two-deep zone.

Lamar Jackson, who was hit by Mike Purcell on the throw, nearly overthrew Brown, but Brown turned on the jets.

The Ravens have scored twice in their past five plays.

Latavius Murray had an 11-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive before Brown’s score ended a four-play, 60-yard effort.

Jackson is 7-of-13 for 132 yards and the touchdown.