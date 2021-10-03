Jets find the end zone for first time since Week One

Getty Images

The Jets went nine quarters without a touchdown, but they have finally found their way back into the end zone.

Rookie Michael Carter ran for the first touchdown of his NFL career with just under five minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. Matt Ammendola’s extra point cut Tennessee’s lead to 9-7.

Carter’s score capped an 11-play Jets drive that saw Zach Wilson go 5-of-7 for 60 yards, including a 30-yard hookup with former Titan Corey Davis. That’s the biggest offensive play of the game for the Jets and one of the biggest of the season.

Tennessee has had three possessions in Jets territory, but sacks on third down led to field goals on two of them and a botched snap forced a third. Center Ben Jones was out with a shoulder injury for that snap, but he has since returned to the game.