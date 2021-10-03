Jets take their first lead of the season

Getty Images

We’re going to get our first chance to see how the Jets defend a lead on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Ammendola’s 27-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the third quarter put the Jets up 10-9 on the Titans. It’s the first time that the Jets have led a game all year.

The field goal was set up by a 54-yard strike from Zach Wilson to Keelan Cole. Wilson made the throw while rolling to his right and Cole had beaten Jackrabbit Jenkins on a double move up the sideline.

Wilson is now 12-of-19 for 151 yards and the offense has gotten a lot of help from the pass rush. Ryan Tannehill has been sacked five times and more of the same in the final 15 minutes could lead to the first win of Robert Saleh’s head coaching career.