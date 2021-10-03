Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t push off injured calf, no word on Week Five outlook

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks at halftime and head coach Kyle Shanahan shared some details about the decision to replace him after the game.

Shanahan said Garoppolo had his calf stepped on at some point in the first half and that he was able to play through the injury until halftime. He wasn’t able to push off the calf when warming up for the second half, however, and the 49ers decided to go with Trey Lance.

More will be known about Garoppolo’s status in the coming days and Shanahan didn’t offer any guesses about his Week Five availability at his press conference.

Left tackle Trent Williams also left the game in the fourth quarter. It was called an elbow injury during the game, but Shanahan said it is actually a shoulder injury and he is “concerned” about it because Williams could not return to action.