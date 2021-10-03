Jimmy Garoppolo hopes he’ll just be out a couple weeks

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t give much of an update about Jimmy Garoppolo‘s outlook for Week Five and beyond after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but Garoppolo had more to say during his own press conference.

Garoppolo said he was injured on the first series of the game and “felt something go” in his right calf. He remained in the game through the first half, but said the injury tightened up and he was removed in favor of Trey Lance before the third quarter.

Garoppolo said he’ll have an MRI on Monday and sounds like he expects to miss some time.

“I’m hopeful it’ll just be a couple weeks, something like that,” Garoppolo said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Lance was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns to Deebo Samuel in the 28-21 loss. The 49ers face the 4-0 Cardinals next weekend.