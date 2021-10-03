John Harbaugh: 100 percent my call to try for 100 rushing yards at end of game

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Ravens came into Sunday’s game with a chance to tie the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers for the longest streak of 100-yard rushing games, but it looked like they’d miss out on doing that for a 43rd straight game.

They had 97 yards and the Broncos had the ball down 23-7 in the final seconds, but a Drew Lock pass into the end zone was picked off by cornerback Anthony Averett with three seconds left. The Ravens passed on a chance to take a knee and Lamar Jackson ran five yards to extend the streak.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh explained why he decided to run a play instead of simply running out the clock.

“100 percent my call,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

The Ravens will try to set a new record against the Colts on Monday night in Week Five.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “John Harbaugh: 100 percent my call to try for 100 rushing yards at end of game

  1. Loved it. Players are human. You can act like this stuff doesn’t matter or you can get your players to play harder for you by acknowledging that to them it does. And before the Lamar injury comments start, if you think Lamar was taking any chance of getting popped on that play you’re kidding yourself, he got down the second someone was in arm’s length.

  3. Just like the preseason winning streak. Funny nobody mentioned that when they lost in Week 1 at Las Vegas.

  5. John Harbaugh’s been around a long time, and he’s won a lot of games. Every coach has his own way of doing things. Harbaugh also likes to win pre-season games. To each his own. I have no problem with running the ball in this situation. There’s no rule against it, and I’m not a big advocate of unwritten rules. That’s one of the things that I don’t like about baseball. Too many unwritten rules. Give me a break. Now, if your player gets injured trying to extend a record like this, that’s a risk he’s willing to take. The bottom line is Harbaugh wins.

  7. nagyisterrible says:
    October 3, 2021 at 8:59 pm
    Well he can’t win playoff games so go for the stats.

    ——-
    How sad is the state of trolling on the site when an inane comment like this – about the coach with the third most playoff wins among active coaches and who won a playoff game literally last year – immediately comes up? America collectively needs more brain cells.

  8. There are very few teams in the league that are actually trying to win. Real talk

    Maybe 10 at any given point are really putting their all into it. The Ravens are one of those teams

    The last time they really punted a season completely was 2002.

    My point being our ball knows how to get the players to play for him, the coaches the coach hard and no one quits

    Not acknowledging the chance to make records is a part of a winning culture.

    Contrary to popular opinion football doesn’t have to be misery. It’s a game and it should be fun. But when you’re playing at the professional level an injury risk is real and there is a long-term toll, finding the joy comes in things like these moments.

    If there’s one thing I hate about the Patriots dynasty is that it proliferated this lie that football needs to be misery.

    You can work hard and play hard. Not everything has to be cracking the whip. You can pursue individual Awards and greatness and team records while pursuing championships, and being a family

  9. Too bad Denver didn’t send in their 4th string NT to rearrange someone’s ACL. Harbaugh is bush league, and needs an equal response. I would have had my entire d-line chop low and ruin some seasons.

  10. And that is why you’re a piece of you know what that deserves no respect in the professional football community.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.