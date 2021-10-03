John Harbaugh: 100 percent my call to try for 100 rushing yards at end of game

Getty Images

The Ravens came into Sunday’s game with a chance to tie the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers for the longest streak of 100-yard rushing games, but it looked like they’d miss out on doing that for a 43rd straight game.

They had 97 yards and the Broncos had the ball down 23-7 in the final seconds, but a Drew Lock pass into the end zone was picked off by cornerback Anthony Averett with three seconds left. The Ravens passed on a chance to take a knee and Lamar Jackson ran five yards to extend the streak.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh explained why he decided to run a play instead of simply running out the clock.

“100 percent my call,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

The Ravens will try to set a new record against the Colts on Monday night in Week Five.