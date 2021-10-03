Justin Fields and the Bears beat the Lions

Getty Images

The Bears started Justin Fields for the second consecutive game, but this time he looked like a completely different quarterback.

After a disastrous performance in a loss to the Browns last week, Fields was solid in a 24-14 win over the Lions today.

Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, and after getting sacked nine times last week, he was only sacked once today. The Bears’ offense looked much different, as it needed to after the harsh criticism coach Matt Nagy faced for his game planning and play calling last week.

Bears running back David Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns but exited the game early with a knee injury.

The Lions fall to 0-4 on a day when Jared Goff‘s numbers looked pretty good (300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions) but the offense was a mess for large stretches, particularly in the red zone. This Detroit team keeps competing and doesn’t quit in the fourth quarter, but the Lions still haven’t found a way to win.

The Bears are now 2-2, giving Chicago fans some hope that they can be contenders this year. And perhaps more importantly, some hope that Fields has what it takes to be the long-term answer at quarterback.