Justin Jefferson touchdown gives Vikings early lead

Getty Images

The Vikings have started off their matchup with the Browns on a positive note.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was 6-of-6 passing for 59 yards, capping the drive with a 12-yard touchdown to receiver Justin Jefferson to go up 7-0.

It was Jefferson’s third touchdown of the season and marks his third consecutive game with a TD catch.

The only negative play Cousins had was an illegal forward pass near the end of the drive. Cousins in theory could have run the ball into the end zone but decided to throw it in front of the line of scrimmage instead.

Running back Dalvin Cook also looked good in his return to action after missing last week’s game due to injury. He had four carries for 17 yards on the opening possession, with Alexander Mattison also taking a couple of carries.