Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 26 Ravens at Lions
Getty Images

Throughout Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s NFL career, questions have been raised about when NFL defenses would figure out how to stop his unique ability to make plays with his legs at the running back position. Into Year Four of his career, it hasn’t happened yet.

In fact, far from running less as his career progresses, Jackson is running more than ever.

So far this season, Jackson is averaging 12.0 carries per game and 7.0 yards per carry. Those are both career-high marks.

If Jackson were to continue at his early pace for a full 17-game season, he would finish 2021 with 204 carries for 1,422 yards, easily breaking his own NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, which he set in 2019 when he had 176 carries for 1,206 yards.

Today in Denver, Vic Fangio will surely have a plan in place to stop Jackson’s running threat. But so far in his NFL career, it’s been rare for a defensive scheme to go as planned against Jackson.

3 responses to “Lamar Jackson averaging more runs per game and more yards per carry than ever before

  1. losing your top 3 RBs one week before the reg season and 2 starting OLine one week later is the main reason for that – the plan was for him to run less – so much for that

  2. He is averaging more because his RB stable has been decimated by injuries. He has also ran’s like Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray as RB’s hence the extra work load as he has to carry the team. His receivers are not helping him either dropping TD passes. Still people will ignore his situation he is in and say he is a RB masquerading as a QB. Also praying he gets injured to validate their point. Smh

  3. Embrace him for what he is, not for what he is not. He’s also averaging more yards per completion than any other QB in the NFL. And he had an amazing game in the pocket versus the Lions. Had his receivers held on to 3 – 4 dimes that he threw, he would have had over 400 yards passing. Can’t wait to see him continue to progress once he gets Rashod Bateman on the field.

