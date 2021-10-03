Lamar Jackson says back problem doesn’t trace to Week Two flip

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a couple of days this week due to a back issue. After Sunday’s win over the Broncos, Jackson said that the situation had nothing to do with a touchdown celebration from 14 days ago.

Jackson reiterated that he landed on his “butt cheek” when he flipped, “not my back.” Added Jackson, “I never said anything about my back.”

Whether he said it or not, it’s not implausible to think that the hard landing on his hip laid the foundation for whatever was wrong with his back. Even so, Jackson would be wise to avoid as much unnecessary as he can, given the amount of necessary contact he absorbs when running the Baltimore offense.