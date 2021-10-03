Lions fear Romeo Okwara ruptured his Achilles

Getty Images

The Lions already have lost cornerback Jeff Okudah to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Now, they fear the same for pass rusher Romeo Okwara, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.

Okwara will get an MRI on Monday to confirm, but Achilles ruptures are easily diagnosed. That means Okwara likely misses the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t look good at all,” coach Dan Campbell said. “We’ll know more in the morning, but, yeah.”

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow could miss time with a toe injury.

“Frank, I think, is better than Romeo is,” Campbell said, “but he may be out a little bit, too.”

Evan Brown replaced Ragnow, while Charles Harris and Austin Bryant filled in for Okwara and Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) on the edge.