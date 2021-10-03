Logan Thomas out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Washington has lost a key player for the rest of the day as it tries to rally from a 10-0 deficit against the Falcons.

The team has ruled out tight end Logan Thomas with a hamstring injury.

Thomas ran a deep route in the first quarter. The ball didn’t come his way, but he hobbled off the field, and after reaching the sideline, Thomas threw his helmet in frustration.

He had athletic trainers work on him and tested his right hamstring before Washington ruled him out.

Thomas played 1,009 snaps last season, which was 93 percent of the team’s offensive plays. He played every snap in the first three weeks this season and had 12 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.