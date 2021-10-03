Mac Jones recaptures the lead with 1-yard touchdown to Jonnu Smith

Getty Images

The Patriots allowed the Buccaneers to score on a short field to take a six-point lead.

That advantage was short lived.

Quarterback Mac Jones responded by going 7-of-7 for 77 yards on the ensuing drive, capping the possession with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Jonnu Smith.

Jones spread the ball around on the possession, with throws to six different receivers.

It was Smith’s first touchdown reception for New England. He entered Sunday’s game with 10 catches for 74 yards.

The Patriots need Jones to continue performing well to win, as they’ve had no running game throughout the contest. New England has -1 yards rushing. Jones is 24-of-29 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.