Melvin Gordon is expected to be in Broncos lineup

Getty Images

The Broncos are shorthanded on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but their backfield should be at full strength.

According to multiple reports, Melvin Gordon will be in the lineup for Denver. Gordon was limited in practice all week by back and leg injuries and he was listed as questionable on Friday.

Gordon has split time with rookie Javonte Williams over the first three weeks of the season. He has 42 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-0 Broncos.

The Broncos ruled right guard Graham Glasgow out with a knee injury. Left guard Dalton Risner left last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and joined Gordon in getting a questionable designation for Sunday.