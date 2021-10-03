Michael Pierce doubtful to return with elbow injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings may be without two defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Minnesota announced in the third quarter that defensive tackle Michael Pierce is doubtful to return with an elbow injury and cornerback Bashaud Breeland is questionable to return with an illness.

Breeland went out earlier in the game and was seen in the medical tent according to multiple reporters.

Pierce was questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering elbow/shoulder injuries during the practice week. He was limited on Thursday and did not participate on Friday.

The Browns have rushed for 152 yards and lead the Vikings 11-7 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.