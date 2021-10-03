NFL Week Four early inactives: Andy Dalton officially out again for Bears

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
When the Bears announced on Saturday that Justin Fields will be their starter for Sunday’s game against the Lions, they also downgraded Andy Dalton to doubtful with a knee injury. Dalton sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Browns because of the injury and he won’t be backing Fields up this weekend.
Dalton is on the team’s inactive list again this week. Nick Foles will serve as Fields’ backup.
Lions at Bears
Lions: LB Trey Flowers, DL Eric Banks, WR Tom Kennedy, RB Jermar Jefferson, DL Jashon Cornell
Bears: LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, QB Andy Dalton, WR Breshad Perriman, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesper Horsted
Titans at Jets
Titans: WR A.J. Brown, WR Julio Jones, CB Caleb Farley, LB Bud Dupree, P Brett Kern, OL Dillon Radunz, RB Mekhi Sargent
Jets: S Marcus Maye, WR Elijah Moore, WR Jeff Smith, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Jason Pinnock, DL Tim Ward
Giants at Saints
Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, G Ben Bredeson, WR Darius Slayton
Saints: T Terron Armstead, C Erik McCoy, QB Ian Book, CB Desmond Trufant, DL Montravius Adams, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Panthers at Cowboys
Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, WR Shi Smith, G Deonte Brown, G Michael Jordan, DT Phil Hoskins, LB Clay Johnston
Cowboys: DE Dorance Armstrong, DE Carlos Watkins, T Ty Nsekhe, S Donovan Wilson, WR Simi Fehoko, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu
Colts at Dolphins
Colts: DE Kwity Paye, T Braden Smith, S Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Jacob Eason, DE Antwaun Woods
Dolphins: OL Greg Little, DB Trill Williams, DB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Preston Williams, TE Hunter Long
Washington at Falcons
Washington: CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Dax Milne, DE Shaka Toney, OL Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes
Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson, WR Russell Gage, CB Darren Hall; TE Parker Hesse; OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Texans at Bills
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Danny Amendola, RB Scottie Phillips, DL Jordan Jenkins, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Jimmy Moreland
Bills: S Jordan Poyer, G Jon Feliciano, CB Taron Johnson, DE Efe Obada, RB Matt Breida, DT Vernon Butler
Browns at Vikings
Browns: CB Greg Newsome, T Chris Hubbard, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, G Michael Dunn, DT Tommy Togiai
Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, QB Kellen Mond, CB Kris Boyd, G Wyatt Davis, LB Anthony Barr, DT James Lynch, DE Patrick Jones II
Chiefs at Eagles
Chiefs: DE Frank Clark, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Rasahd Fenton, OL Austin Blythe, OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WR Daurice Fountain
Eagles: T Jordan Mailata, T Lane Johnson, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Mac McCain, DT Marlon Tuipulotu