NFL Week Four early inactives: Andy Dalton officially out again for Bears

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

When the Bears announced on Saturday that Justin Fields will be their starter for Sunday’s game against the Lions, they also downgraded Andy Dalton to doubtful with a knee injury. Dalton sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Browns because of the injury and he won’t be backing Fields up this weekend.

Dalton is on the team’s inactive list again this week. Nick Foles will serve as Fields’ backup.

Lions at Bears

Lions: LB Trey Flowers, DL Eric Banks, WR Tom Kennedy, RB Jermar Jefferson, DL Jashon Cornell

Bears: LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, QB Andy Dalton, WR Breshad Perriman, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesper Horsted

Titans at Jets

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, WR Julio Jones, CB Caleb Farley, LB Bud Dupree, P Brett Kern, OL Dillon Radunz, RB Mekhi Sargent

Jets: S Marcus Maye, WR Elijah Moore, WR Jeff Smith, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Jason Pinnock, DL Tim Ward

Giants at Saints

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, G Ben Bredeson, WR Darius Slayton

Saints: T Terron Armstead, C Erik McCoy, QB Ian Book, CB Desmond Trufant, DL Montravius Adams, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Panthers at Cowboys

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, WR Shi Smith, G Deonte Brown, G Michael Jordan, DT Phil Hoskins, LB Clay Johnston

Cowboys: DE Dorance Armstrong, DE Carlos Watkins, T Ty Nsekhe, S Donovan Wilson, WR Simi Fehoko, QB Will Grier, S Israel Mukuamu

Colts at Dolphins

Colts: DE Kwity Paye, T Braden Smith, S Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Jacob Eason, DE Antwaun Woods

Dolphins: OL Greg Little, DB Trill Williams, DB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Preston Williams, TE Hunter Long

Washington at Falcons

Washington: CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Dax Milne, DE Shaka Toney, OL Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes

Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson, WR Russell Gage, CB Darren Hall; TE Parker Hesse; OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Texans at Bills

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Danny Amendola, RB Scottie Phillips, DL Jordan Jenkins, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Jimmy Moreland

Bills: S Jordan Poyer, G Jon Feliciano, CB Taron Johnson, DE Efe Obada, RB Matt Breida, DT Vernon Butler

Browns at Vikings

Browns: CB Greg Newsome, T Chris Hubbard, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, G Michael Dunn, DT Tommy Togiai

Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, QB Kellen Mond, CB Kris Boyd, G Wyatt Davis, LB Anthony Barr, DT James Lynch, DE Patrick Jones II

Chiefs at Eagles

Chiefs: DE Frank Clark, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Rasahd Fenton, OL Austin Blythe, OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WR Daurice Fountain

Eagles: T Jordan Mailata, T Lane Johnson, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Mac McCain, DT Marlon Tuipulotu