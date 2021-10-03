Nick Sirianni on Lane Johnson not playing: Just a personal situation

Getty Images

We knew the Eagles would be without left tackle Jordan Mailata for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but it was a surprise to see right tackle Lane Johnson‘s name on the inactive list as well.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Johnson was absent due to a personal matter. Sirianni called it “just a personal situation” and declined to elaborate on details beyond when he found out that Johnson would not be available.

“I found out a couple hours before the game,” Sirianni said. “I think Jeff Stoutland and [offensive coordinator] Shane Steichen did a phenomenal job getting everybody ready to go. Jeff Stoutland, our offensive line coach, he’s got everybody ready to play in all these different scenarios if different scenarios happen. Well, we were posed with one of those scenarios today. I thought the offensive line battled. I thought they played really well. That’s just a tribute to Coach Stout of how good of a football coach he is. He’s gotten the guys better, as a whole, with their fundamentals and he mentally prepares them. Then just a tribute to the guys who stepped in and played. They really played well. I have to watch the tape to tell you exactly how they played, but I thought they battled. They played their tails off. They played hard. They played physical. We have a lot of warriors right there in that group. I thought they did a good job in the circumstances that they were put in.”

Jack Driscoll started in place of Johnson in the 42-30 Eagles loss.