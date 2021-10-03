No update on David Montgomery’s knee after Bears win

Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery helped the Bears to their second win of the season by scoring twice against the Lions, but he wasn’t on the field to celebrate when the game came to an end.

Montgomery hurt his knee and had to leave the game early. After the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t have an update on the severity of the injury.

Nagy also said that Damien Williams hurt his quad during the game, so the Bears have a pair of injury concerns in their backfield coming out of Week Four. Williams had 55 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Khalil Herbert is the only other running back on the 53-man roster.